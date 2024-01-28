© 2024 KPCW

Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Profile:Chet Baker + Someday My Prince Will Come | February 2, 2024

By Rich Rector
Published January 28, 2024 at 5:10 PM MST

I'll give you a little jazz history about Chet Baker. Plus I'll play several, very different versions of the song "Someday My Prince Will Come".

Snow White & The 7 Dwarfs - the 1937 Disney movie debuted the song "Someday My Prince Will Come" and for some reason, it also has become a jazz classic standard. Let's listen to 4 covers of the song, all instrumentals.

And then I'll tell you about trumpeter Chet Baker and play 6 songs with him. You'll also hear a little about Belgian bass player, Benoit Quersin, who played with Baker for a while.

Here is the playlist:

Year 3
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
