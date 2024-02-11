© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

2024 Jazz Grammy Winners | February 16, 2024

By Rich Rector
Published February 11, 2024 at 9:00 AM MST
Shutterstock

Find out who some of the Jazz Grammy Award winners are for this year!

Even if you watched the Grammy Awards on TV, you did not get to hear any of the jazz awards. Here are a few of the winners for you to listen to.

Here is the playlist for the show:

Year 3
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
See stories by Rich Rector