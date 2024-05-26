© 2024 KPCW

Profile: David Sanborn | May 31, 2024

By Rich Rector
Published May 26, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT

David Sanborn died on May 12 this month. Let's pay tribute to him and his music.

Sanborn was truly prolific playing with so many artists. Click here to read his New York Times Obituary that mentions many of those with whom he played.

His life took a fateful turn at age 3 when he contracted polio, which ravaged his left arm, right leg and lungs. He was in an iron lung for a year, and he took up saxophone at 11 on the advice of a doctor, who thought learning a woodwind instrument would help him build respiratory strength.

Pretty amazing recovery!

I also play for you some listener requests (thanks, Rudy Tessnow) and two really different versions of Herbie Hancock's "Maiden Voyage."

Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
