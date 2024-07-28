© 2024 KPCW

Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Jazzy LEOs | August 2, 2024

By Rich Rector
Published July 28, 2024 at 12:04 PM MDT

Here are 9 astrological Leos to play some great jazz for you!

All of these artists were born between July 22nd and August 23rd of various years. Let's see if we can hear any similarities....

Here's the playlist:

