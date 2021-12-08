Nonprofits report active year thanks to city CARES grants

Wasatch County nonprofits told the Heber City Council that in the past year, grants it received through the city’s COVID-19 stimulus grant had significant impacts.

The Children’s Justice Center, Peace House and Christian Center of Park City each have locations in Heber City. All reported that grants the city awarded them through the CARES Act helped them stay safe during COVID and expand their services. Passed in March of 2020 by Congress, the CARES Act is an economic stimulus bill and stands for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

“It was such a critical time,” said Christian Center Executive Director Rob Harter about a $75,000 grant it received. “We weren’t sure what exactly sure what COVID was going to look like this year, and all we knew was that we continued to get calls from people - from Wasatch County, from Heber City - that still needed quite a bit of rent assistance and these other biolls because of their experience with COVID, losing their jobs, and they were dealing with health issues, you name it, you fill in the blanks. So, that’s been a huge help for us to be able to respond to those who come to us for help.”

Harter said in Wasatch County alone, the nonprofit has given over $1.3 million to cover people’s expenses.

When Councilor Heidi Franco asked whether the Christian Center can continue that at the same rate, Harter said the organization is still applying for grants and seeking donations. Simultaneously, he said the requests have decreased as some who were in need have returned to work, and fewer people have had problems related to COVID recently.

Kendra Jones of the Children’s Justice Center said it has spent over $32,000 of money the city granted. That has funded facility upgrades specific to preventing virus spread, and provided direct relief to clients in need.

She also described her nonprofit’s work, which helped 130 children in the past year. Services include resources and advocacy for child abuse victims, outreach to local students and minority groups, and most recently, holiday expenses.

Kendra Wyckoff of Peace House Heber City said the city’s $10,000 grant was “instrumental” to its services in 2021.

Similar to the Children’s Justice Center, she said that money went to COVID-19 prevention on campus and direct relief.

Peace House serves as an emergency shelter, transitional housing, counseling center and advocacy group for victims of violence and abuse. This year, she said it received 50% more calls for assistance than usual.

The nonprofit offered 22 people in Wasatch County over 700 total nights of shelter this year. Wyckoff also said 35 adults and children received counseling.