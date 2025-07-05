Driver barricades himself in vehicle after high-speed crash on Heber Main Street

Shortly after 1 p.m. on July 4, police said the driver was traveling southbound on Main Street at an excessively high rate of speed while disregarding traffic signals and even driving into oncoming traffic.

As the driver continued through a red light, he collided with another vehicle lawfully making a left-hand turn onto Main Street.

After arriving at the scene of the crash, officers were confronted with what they called a "volatile" situation. Police said the driver told officers that he was in possession of a weapon and told them to “get back.” He then barricaded himself inside his vehicle.

The standoff continued for 5-10 minutes until the driver exited the vehicle. Police said he failed to listen to police commands and a Taser was used to take the driver into custody without further incident.

It’s unclear if the driver of the other vehicle was injured in the crash.

The suspect was transported to the Wasatch County Jail and booked on suspicion of multiple charges including driving under the influence, reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance.