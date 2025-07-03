Park City encourages July 4 parade goers to use public transit

Parking will be off-limits on Main Street, Heber Avenue, Swede Alley and Park Avenue from 9th to 15th Streets at 6 a.m. Friday. The roads are scheduled to close to all vehicle traffic at 8 a.m. and won’t reopen until around 2 p.m.

Park City is encouraging parade goers to utilize free public transit from a variety of locations. Parking with transit access is available at the Park City School District campus, Park City Mountain Village, Deer Valley’s Snow Park base and the parking lot in Richardson Flat, which will have buses running to Old Town every 10 minutes.

There will be a bike valet on 9th street for those who cycle to the parade route. Parking at the China Bridge garage on Swede Alley will cost $30 until 1 p.m.

The parade is slated to begin at 11 a.m. and will run from the top of Main Street down Park Avenue to City Park. F-35s from the 419th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base plan to fly over Old Town near the start of the parade.

Park City Special Events Manager Chris Phinney said the South Marsac parking lot is the best spot for drivers looking to drop people off at Main Street.

“If you come up Marsac Avenue and you turn into the top of China Bridge, you hang a quick right, and we’ll have roundabouts set up there that you can drop off your family and folks,” Phinney said.

Following the parade, there will be live music, food trucks and a beer garden set up in City Park.

There will be no parking in City Park from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phinney estimates somewhere between 30,000 to 40,000 people will attend July 4 festivities in Park City.

Once the sun sets, a drone show will light up the sky at 10 p.m. at Park City Mountain Village.

Park City Municipal

KPCW will broadcast a patriotic playlist live to accompany the show, which is silent outside of the buzzing of drones.

Text “PCEVENTS” to 888777 for real time emergency and transportation information from Park City Municipal.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.