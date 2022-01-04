Period Project bill would provide menstrual products for all Utah public and charter schools

Emily McCormick with the Policy Project is spearheading the Period Project into a legislative bill that, if it passes, would supply students and staff menstrual products in schools. She anticipates the cost at about $3 million a year.

"And the idea is just that we've never created policies surrounding menstrual products before, which is only interesting because when you look at other products that deal with men like Rogaine, Viagra, these kinds of things, we have policy around those things, but for something so fundamental like a period where half of the population experiences it, we have no requirements or no policy around it."

McCormick said data in the US shows seven of ten girls miss or know someone who missed school due to not having access to period products.

"One in four teens cannot afford period products at all. So that's just they can't afford them--like flat out can't afford them. We know that half of the women and girls in poverty have to choose between a meal and period products. So again, that's here in the United States. And those numbers are so real. Also, 90% of girls start their period by age 13. And so, we're talking about a population that can't even afford--they're legally not allowed to work."

McCormick said Utah Senate President Stuart Adams supports the project, and Speaker of the House Brad Wilson has designated it as a priority bill. She said there is a lot of momentum behind the project, and she encourages everyone to support the upcoming bill. She is confident it will be assigned a number this week, which will move it through the legislative process.

"That is so fundamental and so basic, basic. And it's actually crazy that this hasn't been worked on. If we look at these menstrual-based issues because they're so basic, if we take care of girls menstruation, they're then able to attend school. They're able not to miss work, right? This is a workforce issue. It's an education issue. This is not a woman's issue. This affects every portion of our lives.

In August, Wallet Hub ranked Utah as the worst state for women's equality in the workplace environment, education, health, and political empowerment for the fourth year in a row.

The 2022 Utah legislature meets from January 18 through March 4.

You can find a link to the period project here.

