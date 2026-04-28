Wasatch Back residents flood wildfire preparedness fair ahead of dangerously dry summer

Nearly 400 locals flowed through Ecker Hill Middle School to hear from community leaders and industry experts at the Park City Wildfire Preparedness Fair Saturday. The turnout nearly quadrupled from last year’s event.

Nine homeowners associations across Wasatch and Summit counties collaborated on the fair for its second year running.

According to Pinebrook Master Association President and event organizer Don Brown, the fair built on a series of smaller events in the neighborhood over the last five years.

“And we had modest turnout at those events, but I take away from today that a consistent, repeated message brings people to these events. And we’ve been consistent, and repeated ourselves. And here they are. We’ve had an incredible turnout, it’s wonderful,” he said.

Gavin McGough / KPCW The Park City Wildfire Preparedness Fair featured over two dozen local agencies and businesses sharing resources and information at the Ecker Hill Middle School on April 28.

The other thing bringing out locals? A heightened level of concern ahead of what fire watchers say could be a dry, dangerous summer.

Wasatch Fire District Warden Troy Morgan was a presenter at the event, and said Utah’s dry conditions have the agency on alert.

“It’s looking to be a busier season than last year for Wasatch County, for sure, so we’re getting prepared; we’re getting ready,” he said.

Getting ready is the goal of the gathering. Arborists, landscapers, insurance agencies, fire districts and nonprofits filled two dozen tables to share information and resources with area homeowners. A 90-minute panel featured experts from across government, academia and industry.

Paul Borup, of SentryWest Insurance, was one of those panelists. He said the day's turnout was encouraging, and advised homeowners to stay informed.

1 of 2 — HouseFireFair.JPG An "ember house" at the fair simulated how sparks might ignite a vulnerable residence. Gavin McGough / KPCW 2 of 2 — FairKidsColoring.JPG The fair was geared towards area homeowners but featured learning opportunities for all ages. Gavin McGough / KPCW

“I wouldn't be scared of wildfire, but I would definitely be aware of it,” he said. “It is a risk. Stuff that doesn’t happen very often humans tend to forget about, sort of like a Thanksgiving dinner. You forget you overate last year and you do it again this year. So with those high severity events, make sure you’re aware of it and prepared for it.”

Despite the resources available, homeowners shared concerns about their properties, especially now.

Jeremy Ranch residents Laura D’Anna and Dave Wilcox said preparedness is on their minds.

“[I feel] it’s much more urgent, and I’m a little anxious about it. Especially with the dry winter we've had,” D’Anna said.

“We got a lot of good information,” Wilcox added. “Now we’ve got to go back home and consume it all, decide what to do. It’s always good to take action, rather than just wondering what you should be doing.”