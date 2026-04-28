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Kouri Richins to be sentenced for murder on late husband’s birthday

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published April 28, 2026 at 3:22 PM MDT
Kouri Richins, a Utah mother accused of fatally poisoning her husband, looks on during her murder trial at the Summit County Courthouse in Park City, Utah, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.
Spenser Heaps
/
Associated Press
Kouri Richins, a Kamas Valley mother accused of fatally poisoning her husband, looks on during her murder trial at the Silver Summit Justice Center outside of Park City, Utah, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.

She faces 25 years to life in prison, possibly without parole. A judge denied her request to delay sentencing.

A sentencing hearing for the Kamas-area mother convicted of fatally poisoning her husband with fentanyl will proceed as scheduled May 13.

Third District Judge Richard Mrazik denied a request for a delay April 27, saying both the family of Eric Richins and Kouri Richins herself have the right to a speedy sentencing.

An eight-person Summit County jury found Kouri Richins guilty of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, forgery and two counts of insurance fraud March 16.

Jurors arrived at a verdict after three weeks of witness testimony and just three hours of deliberations.

Richins now faces 25 years to life in prison, possibly without parole. Her attorneys are expected to ask for a chance at parole, and in mid-April, they asked for more time to prepare.

Defense attorney Kathy Nester cited a death in her family; defense attorney Alex Ramos said he would be in a different trial May 13.

In his ruling, Mrazik said in either case Richins has two “highly qualified” attorneys who can prepare or be present for sentencing, including Nester’s partner Wendy Lewis.

Summit County prosecutors opposed changing the sentencing date.

In court papers they said Ramos’ trial was scheduled more than a week after the parties had agreed to the May 13 date.

And they allege Kouri Richins had taken note that it was her husband’s birthday. He would be 44.

Prosecutors say, after the trial, Kouri Richins’ aunt asked her if May 13 was Eric Richins’ birthday. Kouri Richins allegedly told her aunt it was and said she told Nester to reschedule it for the end of May.

Mrazik also said he has cleared his calendar on May 13 so both sides can make their arguments.

Kouri Richins does not face the death penalty, since prosecutors took that off the table shortly after she was arrested in 2023.
Tags
Summit County Kouri Richins murder case
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas