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Park City High School makes national list of best public schools

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 28, 2026 at 3:54 PM MDT
Park City High School.
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
Park City High School.

Park City High School was recognized for its advanced placement coursework offerings and exams.

Park City High School has made U.S. News and World Report’s 2026 list of best schools by state. It ranked fifth behind three charter schools and Salt Lake City’s Skyline High School.

Overall, the Beehive Science and Technology Academy charter school in Sandy claimed Utah’s top spot for the fifth year in a row.

The high school rankings are based on multiple factors including college readiness, test scores and graduation rates.

The report recognized Park City for its advanced placement (AP) coursework and exams and the school’s 82% participation in AP classes with a 94% graduation rate.

Out of 163 ranked Utah schools, Park City was No. 1 for college readiness and college curriculum breadth.

The school fell short in state assessment performance at 73.

Wasatch High School ranked 30th, South Summit High School came in at 37 and North Summit High School was 63rd.
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Park City Education
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver