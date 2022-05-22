UPDATED: Wasatch County Fire responds to brush fire near Mayflower

UPDATE: Shortly after 4:30 p.m., the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office announced the smoke near U.S. Highway 40 was from a brush fire near the Mayflower construction site and asked the public to avoid the area, but the highway remained open.

No structures were under threat at the time of the announcement.

Credit Midge Farkas / A photo taken at 4:07 p.m. from Hideout shows smoke near Highway 40 above the Jordanelle Reservoir.

According to Wasatch County Sheriff's Dispatch Supervisor Carrie Diggs, the first call to report the smoke smoke near U.S. Highway 40 above the Jordanelle Reservoir came in around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, and Wasatch County Fire responded.

KPCW will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.