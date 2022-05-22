© 2022 KPCW

UPDATED: Wasatch County Fire responds to brush fire near Mayflower

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published May 22, 2022 at 4:37 PM MDT
40 fire 3.jpg
UDOT
/
A Utah Department of Transportation image captured at 5:13 p.m. Sunday shows smoke from a brush fire burning off U.S. Highway 40 near the Mayflower, above the Jordanelle Reservoir.

Wasatch County Fire responded to a brush fire near U.S. Highway 40 and the Mayflower Sunday afternoon.

UPDATE: Shortly after 4:30 p.m., the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office announced the smoke near U.S. Highway 40 was from a brush fire near the Mayflower construction site and asked the public to avoid the area, but the highway remained open.

No structures were under threat at the time of the announcement.

40 smoke.jpg
Credit Midge Farkas
/
A photo taken at 4:07 p.m. from Hideout shows smoke near Highway 40 above the Jordanelle Reservoir.

According to Wasatch County Sheriff's Dispatch Supervisor Carrie Diggs, the first call to report the smoke smoke near U.S. Highway 40 above the Jordanelle Reservoir came in around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, and Wasatch County Fire responded.

KPCW will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
