Kamas man airlifted after accidentally shooting himself

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, a 21-year-old Kamas man is in stable condition after he shot himself in the leg Thursday.

Witnesses told deputies the man was cleaning a handgun when it fired. Deputies also found a cleaning kit near where the gun went off.

An AirMed helicopter transported the man to a Salt Lake City hospital.

Sheriff’s Capt. Andrew Wright said the gun belonged to the victim, whose father asked deputies to hold the gun used in the shooting and one other for safekeeping.

Wright said accidental self-shootings are rare in Summit County, happening about once a year at most.

In another case, a woman told the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday she found slurs spray-painted on her car and the front door of her apartment in Lower Pinebrook.

The 33-year-old said she didn’t know anyone who might want to target her. She said the slurs used, which were homophobic and racist against Black people, didn’t match descriptions of her or anyone in her family.

The woman told deputies she repainted the door after first seeing the graffiti, but someone resprayed the slurs and a shape resembling male genitalia.