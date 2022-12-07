2023 Sundance Film Festival announces lineup of 99 feature films

The Sundance Film Festival has a star-studded and diverse line up of feature films for festival goers.

In the dramatic competition, 61 percent of directors identify as women; 61 percent identify as people of color and 13 percent identify as LGBTQ+ and 6 percent identify as someone with a disability.

Many of the feature film world premieres have big names such as “Eileen” starring Anne Hathaway and “Landscape with Invisible Hand” starring Tiffany Haddish, Asante Blackk, Kylie Rogers, Josh Hamilton and Michael Gandolfini.

“You Hurt My Feelings” is written and directed by award-winning Nicole Holofcener and stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tobias Menzies.

“Fairyland” world premiere feature film stars Geena Davis, Cody Fern and Adam Lambert.

“Cassandro” stars Gael Garcia Bernal and “A Little Prayer” features David Strathairn and Jane Levy.

The documentary competition features personal tales of people who have been in the public eye for decades.

“It’s Only Life After All” is a documentary about the iconic folk-rock duo Indigo Girls.

“Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” is look at actor, model and icon Brooke Shields as she transforms from a sexualized young girl to a woman discovering her power.

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” was produced and directed by Oscar winner Davis Guggenheim and chronicles Fox’s incurable disease and his life leading up to it.

“Squaring the Circle: The Story of Hipgnosis” an inside look at the studio responsible for some of the most iconic and recognizable album covers of all time, from Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” to Led Zeppelin’s “Houses of the Holy.”

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival will take place Jan. 19 through Jan. 29 in person in Park City, Salt Lake City and the Sundance Resort along with a selection of the films online across the country Jan. 24 through Jan. 29.