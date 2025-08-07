New fire Summit County fire evacuates campers in Uinta Mountains

A helicopter has been called in to help with evacuations in the Uinta Mountains east of the Christmas Meadows area Thursday. It was 300 to 400 acres and growing as of 1:30 p.m.

Named the Beulah Fire , it is burning in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest between Mount Beulah and Lamotte Peak.

Recreators are asked to stay clear of the area for safety.

🔥 Beulah Fire Update – Summit County, UT



The fire is located on Forest Service land within the Wilderness area. A DPS helicopter has been requested to assist with evacuations of campers in the vicinity.



The fire comes amid a red flag warning affecting most of the state due to high wind gusts and no rain in the forecast.

Stage 2 fire restrictions are also in effect, banning open fires on unincorporated land and some national forests. The area where the fire sparked is not under Stage 2 restrictions.

Fire officials have not yet determined a cause.