© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New fire Summit County fire evacuates campers in Uinta Mountains

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 7, 2025 at 1:35 PM MDT
The Beulah Fire sparked in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest in eastern Summit County Aug. 7.
Utah Fire Info
The Beulah Fire sparked in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest in eastern Summit County Aug. 7.

A new wildfire burning in eastern Summit County is forcing campers to evacuate east of Mirror Lake Highway.

A helicopter has been called in to help with evacuations in the Uinta Mountains east of the Christmas Meadows area Thursday. It was 300 to 400 acres and growing as of 1:30 p.m.

Named the Beulah Fire, it is burning in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest between Mount Beulah and Lamotte Peak.

Recreators are asked to stay clear of the area for safety.

The fire comes amid a red flag warning affecting most of the state due to high wind gusts and no rain in the forecast.

Stage 2 fire restrictions are also in effect, banning open fires on unincorporated land and some national forests. The area where the fire sparked is not under Stage 2 restrictions.

Fire officials have not yet determined a cause.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver