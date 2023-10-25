Park City Council to consider 5-year contract for Silly Sunday Market

The proposed agreement between the city and event organizers would start next summer and end in 2028. The contract includes an option for a three-year extension to 2031.

The terms outline the Silly Sunday Market would take place 11 days each year on lower Main Street north of Heber Avenue. Market organizers reduced the number of event days from 14 to 11 this summer after hearing concerns from Old Town business owners about disturbances and competition for customers.

The event’s future on Main Street was uncertain earlier this year amid the friction. But during a recent council public hearing, many people associated with local businesses said the market is crucial to drive traffic to Main Street, especially during slower periods.

Thursday’s Park City Council meeting will include a public hearing after which the council could move to either approve or deny the agreement.

Also on Thursday’s agenda is a discussion about how the city plans to set up its child care scholarship program. Earlier this year the city council allocated $1 million towards child care when parents raised concerns about increased tuition which providers attributed to a loss in federal funding after the pandemic.

The scholarship program will offer tuition stipends to households under certain income limits. Park City Manager Matt Dias said a third party will screen the applications.

“We have set out a list of criteria for qualifications - where someone lives, where they work, income based, how many children that they have - and this company will take that criteria," Dias said. "They have an entire website and app that people can have on their phones. Bilingual individuals 24/7 available that interested individuals can call... They’ll be using that criteria to filter and screen applications.”

Full details of the child care program can be found here.

The council will also hear the pros and cons of a $30 million recreation bond facing Park City voters this election. The bond would pay for a new sports complex in Quinn’s Junction with indoor/outdoor pickleball courts, an outdoor ice sheet, and Nordic training area. It would also fund an expansion of the PC MARC.

Dias said some preparation work has begun on the projects, but they’re waiting to see what the public decides.

“In a twofold manner, we’re doing some of the work to get ready for that entitlement process should the bond prevail, but we’re also trying to make sure that we’re in a resting pattern waiting to see what the voters do first,” he said. “The notion that we’d be digging ground a year from now, perhaps, but I guess I don’t want to make that guess yet until the voters decide.”

Separately, the Park City Senior Center is scheduled to provide an annual review to the council at the start of the meeting at 4:45 p.m.

The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.