That time motorists raced from New York to Paris…through Utah

It’s the last chance to see one of the Echo Church’s free history lectures this year.

The late gothic revival church and schoolhouse will host author and historian Robert L. Rampton. An expert on Utah automobile racing past and present, he’ll tell the tale of the 1908 New York to Paris auto race.

It was a pioneering automobile race—with a few boats involved—across North America, Asia and Europe.

“It's a pretty astounding story, really, because if you think back to 1908, in February, that's actually before Henry Ford's Model Ts were even rolling off the assembly line. That wouldn't happen until the fall,” Summit County historian Sandra Morrison said.

Cars had only just been invented, and these guys decided to take them across Siberia.

Holger Behr / Public Domain The American Thomas Flyer initially attempted to drive across Alaska, but upon finding the way impassable, it resumed the race in Japan instead.

“But then it’s not even a cash prize! There's a trophy at the end is all,” Morrison said.

Six cars competed: three French, one German, one Italian and one American.

We’re not going to spoil who wins—or even finishes—the race. You can find out at the Echo Church Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. “Echo Canyon Mud Bath: The 1908 New York – Paris Auto Race Comes to Utah” is free.