Insa Riepen died on Nov. 8 due to complications from Parkinson’s disease. She was 75.

Born Jan. 7, 1951, on the German island Juist, Riepen became one of Park City’s best-known advocates for recycling and environmental education.

Her son, Kai Czajka, said she accidentally came across what later became Recycle Utah.

Riepen and her family moved to Park City in 1999. She had moving boxes to recycle and, at the time, there were just a few recycling bins. So Riepen offered to help.

Recycle Utah Former Recycle Utah Executive Director Insa Riepen with her students.

She previously worked at a waste reduction government agency in Michigan and had hosted workshops on composting and sustainability. She also had a master’s degree in gardening.

Riepen was hired and soon became the executive director of Recycle Utah. By 2005, she secured county funding for the nonprofit and made education central to its mission.

Czajka said his mom used creativity to reach children, making wings from old CDs and hats out of trash bags while teaching them about recycling.

“She always loved working with kids,” he said. “It's amazing to hear from kids my age who had an experience with Insa in their classrooms, took that message to heart and have joined environmental programs, sustainability programs in their professional lives now.”

Hundreds gathered at Park City Gardens to share inspiring stories about Riepen and celebrate her life Nov. 19.

Jill Orschel said Riepen had a soft voice but was never shy about sharing her passion.

Recycle Utah Former Recycle Utah Executive Director Insa Riepen with her students.

“She just was always so enthusiastic about teaching us all to do better in this town and reuse and recycle and repurpose and plant and compost and all that,” Orschel said. “We would not be doing this without her.”

During her 17 years at Recycle Utah, Riepen championed idle-free practices, reduced plastic bag use and advanced resort recycling.

Carol Tesch and Alix Railton were Riepen’s close friends for over 30 years.

Railton said Riepen had a wicked sense of humor. She said her kids also ended up scolding her for recycling incorrectly, saying, “Insa said to do it like this.”

“She'd come into our house, open the garbage, and start going through it like, ‘Nope, nope, that's recycling. Nope, that's not garbage. Nope, that's compost.’ And she taught us all to do it,” Railton said.

Tesch remembered taking their young sons on a chairlift together.

“She was afraid the children were going to fall off. She was afraid she was going to fall off, and they had some sort of a camera that would take your picture, and her face is wide open, ‘Oh my gosh, what am I doing? Get me off of this!’” Tesch said. “But she pulled it off and she did a good job.”

Kristine Weller / KPCW Photos of Insa Riepen with her friends and family scattered around Park City Gardens for her celebration of life on Nov. 19, 2026.

Czajka said his mom was a powerful force for good in all aspects of her life.

She took in ski industry workers with nowhere to go every Thanksgiving and Christmas. She also supported other nonprofit organizations, including Summit Community Gardens, the Summit County Library and Park City Film.

“That was her superpower: a community organizer, getting people together to accomplish any kind of goal, no matter how lofty or unpopular,” Czajka said.

Czajka said some of his favorite memories of his mom were road trips to ski races when he was a child. He said she also planted a tree for him each year on his birthday.

Riepen left Recycle Utah in 2017 because of her health but continued volunteering. She also joined studies to help others with Parkinson’s disease.

Riepen’s last act of service was donating her body to the University of Utah to support Parkinson’s research.

She is survived by her son and his wife, Devan Egan Czajka, her brother, Gerrit Riepen, and nephew, Heiko Riepen.

