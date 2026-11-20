A snow storm covered the road leading to a number of slide offs near Guardsman Pass Friday.

The Utah Department of Transportation plans to close state Route 224 above the Mid Mountain trailhead Nov. 24, weather permitting.

Drivers also have one more weekend to travel through East Canyon before it closes for the season.

The Utah Department of Transportation will also close the five-mile state Route 65 between Big Mountain and East Canyon Reservoir Nov. 24.