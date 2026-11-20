High Valley Transit switches to winter service on Dec. 6, with more changes this year than usual.

That includes two entirely new bus routes: the 111, connecting Kimball Junction and Utah Olympic Park, and the 112 Coalville Connect. Click here to read a summary of the changes.

North Summit's first fixed-route bus service

High Valley Chief Operating Officer Brad Herkimer says the 112 will run during the morning and afternoon commutes. It will pick up riders at Tollgate, Wanship, the Summit County Public Works building and Coalville before heading back down Interstate 80 into Kimball Junction.

High Valley Transit The 112 bus is High Valley Transit's first foray into northern Summit County.

And at the end of the day, High Valley will keep one bus in Kimball for workers at the Junction Commons outlet mall. Herkimer says the agency wants to serve Coalville residents who have said they work late at the outlets.

“It’s not going to be on like the official schedule, but we'll make sure the community understands — it’ll be on our website,” he said. “We’ll hold a shuttle back for a 9 p.m. drop-off only [route]. So we'll pick them up at Kimball and we’ll drop them off at those various stops in Coalville.”

High Valley Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez said Tuesday that the route will include a long stop at a preschool in North Summit.

“The bus will lay over at every run so that those parents can drop their kids, get back on the bus, and come into town,” she said at a housing and workforce panel. “On the return trip, we will lay over so you can pick your kids up, get back on the bus, and go home.”

New late commuter bus, no more South Summit service

High Valley Transit is adding a late bus to the 107 PC-SLC Connect, which will leave Kimball Junction at 9:21 p.m. Previously the last bus left at 7:51 p.m.

And the agency is ending the 102 bus between Francis, Kamas and Park City.

The new “Lucky 113” shuttle will replace it, starting in Hideout at Deer Mountain, hitting Black Rock Mountain Resort, Richardson Flat and then the Park City Hospital.

“The people who were using the 102 service the most, by a large amount, were people residing in Deer Mountain and Black Rock,” Herkimer said.

Like the Coalville Connect, Lucky 113 will have morning service, pause midday and then resume in the afternoon, with 30-minute frequency.

Reshuffling Kimball Junction-area shuttles

Back over in the Snyderville Basin, Herkimer says High Valley is changing the 104 and 108 shuttles to reduce overlap.

The 104 will be pulled out of Redstone and, after it leaves Kimball, stay on the north side of I-80. Running every half hour, it will travel all the way to the Silver Creek Estates mailboxes and return on Bitner Road.

The 108 will handle the south side of I-80, including Highland Drive, the Home Depot area and Silver Creek Village. It will no longer service Kilby Road or Woodward Park City.

Those areas will be covered by the 101 and a simplified 103 Kimball Junction shuttle, which will no longer serve Redstone and instead extend west to Woodward.

High Valley Transit The 103 bus used to circle through Kimball Junction; going forward it will serve the Pinebrook area. The new 111 route goes straight to Utah Olympic Park.

The 101 and 106 both remain largely the same, with minor timetable changes. The 106, which connects Heber City and Park City, will again stop at Deer Valley East Village like it did last winter.

The seasonal 109 Snowball Express returns to Park City Dec. 6, hitting Ecker Hill park-and-ride, Canyons Village, and Park City Mountain’s base at Mountain Village.

Earlier this year, High Valley Transit fixed the sign on I-80 east that lets drivers know how many parking spots are available at Ecker Hill and when the next bus is due.

“If you live like I do in Herriman, Utah, and it takes you about an hour to get up to Park City, might be kind of nice to know to log in, go to HVT's website, and see how many parking spots are available at Ecker Hill,” Herkimer said. “Just avoid all that congestion.”

This winter, High Valley Transit also opening the first section of bus lanes for the forthcoming Bobsled Express. The “Bob” is the bus rapid transit line running from Kimball Junction to Old Town Park City.

Within Canyons, the 105 shuttle, which piloted a stop at the Red Pine Condominiums last year, will only stop at Red Pine headed downhill toward the new Skyway gondola. That’s to make good on High Valley’s commitment to the ski resort of 10-minute shuttle frequency.

High Valley Transit is a financial supporter of KPCW.