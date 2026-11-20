Summit County plans to extend the Millennium trail along the west side of state Route 224.

It ends at Bear Hollow Drive right now, but a project planned for 2027 would have it reach Canyons Resort Drive.

According to active transportation planner Senta Beyer, the idea is to have construction coincide with High Valley’s bus rapid transit work.

“We are working on a project and hope that we can get all — I think there are nine property owners along that segment — all property owners on board as part of the project,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Nov. 11.

Summit County received $1 million in transportation sales taxes to cover the cost at the Nov. 2 Council of Governments meeting.

Incoming County Councilmember Christie Babalis said at Wednesday’s council meeting the extension could address a safety issue.

“I still see some folks sort of treacherously walking along the west side of [Route] 224 in front of the Canyons where there's a gap in the trail,” Babalis said.

She pointed out that the gap extends down to St. Mary’s Catholic Church. County transportation planner Carl Miller said the trail could be expanded in the future but it is not part of the plan right now.

“We’re also working with the Canyons resort on some improvements in that area. Eventually, we’d like to see the path continue — and be 10 to 12 feet [wide] — south, as well down to the Catholic church, but that's not part of this particular project,” he said.

Councilmember Roger Armstrong says the county previously tried to secure an agreement with the landowner, the Osguthorpe family, for the right-of-way but was not successful.

He agrees with Babalis that the remaining gap poses a safety issue if people choose to cross state Route 224.

“Because you've got McPolin [Farm] and you've got a lot of people that may come from Park City on bicycles even, all the way down that trail, and then it ends right there at White Pine, and you've got to cross the highway. That's not always the easiest thing to do there,” Armstrong said Wednesday.

Miller says staff are also considering a trail extension within Canyons Village along Ozzy Way, near Slopeside Village apartments.

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW.