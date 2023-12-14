Amber Johnson: A Canadian Christmas

Amber Johnson here, KPCW’s Community Engagement Manager. I was born and raised in Canada and the proof? My parents met on the same curling team.

Our snowy holidays were magical with so many traditions: a great feast topped off with Christmas pudding, advent calendars to count down to the big day, the chaos of the left-right game and the always-controversial and uproarious gift exchange. A definite highlight was when we would attempt to play the chime bells that my grandpa had cut out of pipe from the farm—we somehow got worse every year.

My mom passed away after a 30-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis in 2019. Before her passing, she made me a 25-days of Christmas book with all her favorite carols and old-time stories which have become a beloved part of my kids’ childhood.

Whatever your holiday traditions, I hope they involve friends or family and that you always remember to just BELIEVE in the magic of the season.

Amber's song selection: Believe by Josh Groban