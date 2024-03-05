Local alpine skier earns first top-five result in World Cup

She rounded out the regular season World Cup speed circuit, just 11 hundredths off the podium.

Her first fifth-place World Cup finish comes after the speed skier scored her first World Cup points by placing in the top 30 for the first time in Switzerland in August and first top-ten in January in Austria.

This weekend's race was plagued with cancellations due to snow. Both downhill training runs on Feb. 29 and March 1 were canceled along with the downhill race on March 2.

The International Ski Federation was able to get the Super G race on March 2 and March 3 off.

Macuga was also the top U.S. athlete on Saturday with a seventh place finish.

She now sits comfortably in 17th place overall for the season, locking in her chance to qualify for her first World Cup Finals, where only the top 25 male and female athletes in each discipline qualify.

The top U.S. Women will join the rest of the world's top alpine skiers in Austria March 16 through March 24.