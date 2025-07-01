Utah Symphony, popular artists slated for 2025 Deer Valley Music Festival

The Deer Valley Music Festival features more than a dozen concerts in collaboration with the Utah Symphony and nationally recognized artists.

Utah Symphony and Opera spokesperson Julia Lyon said the Snow Park outdoor amphitheater and St. Mary’s Catholic Church will host the Park City performances.

“I think people want the experience,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Thursday. “Music in the mountains is a really, really special thing that I know that I personally have always looked forward to with my family.”

This year’s festival begins with Patriotic Pops on July 3. Lyon said the celebration of America’s birthday includes familiar patriotic classics with Broadway Star Nikki Renée Daniels.

On July 5, A Salute to John Williams touches on his greatest cinematic hits, from Jurassic Park to Harry Potter to Star Wars.

Grammy, Emmy and Oscar-winning artist Common will be the first hip hop star to ever perform with the Utah Symphony on July 11.

Lyon said multiple Broadway stars will be performing at Disney in Concert July 18.

Violinist Lindsey Stirling performs July 25 followed by two nights with The Beach Boys Aug. 1 and Aug. 2.

“It’s just an incredible way for the community to come together and to know that for 21 years, people have been excited to hear the symphony, and that we’ve been able to connect with people out in the mountains,” she said.

Lyon said the Snow Park amphitheater offers general and reserved seating.

Single and group tickets are available as well as VIP packages.

Vea este artículo en español aquí.