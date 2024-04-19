© 2024 KPCW

Park City Institute finalizes summer concert series

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 19, 2024 at 4:00 PM MDT
Canyons Village Amphitheater
Ari Ioannides
/
Park City Institute
Canyons Village Amphitheater offers a scenic concert atmosphere for summer shows.

The Park City Institute has added three more acts to its 2024 Concerts on the Slopes lineup.

Pop duo Aly & AJ will take the sage August 23 with an electric performance as part of their Vibrant Tour.

Then, “I Love the ‘90s” tour will take the audience back in time August 30 with performances by All 4 One, Rob Base, Tone Lc, CMB and Young MC.

Following the ‘90s, country music star Sara Evans is set to perform her chart-topping hits August 31 to cap-off the summer series.

All eleven shows will be at the Canyons Village Mountain Stage in front of the Grand Summit Hotel.

Tickets for select shows are available, later shows will open up this month.
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver