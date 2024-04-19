Park City Institute finalizes summer concert series

Pop duo Aly & AJ will take the sage August 23 with an electric performance as part of their Vibrant Tour.

Then, “I Love the ‘90s” tour will take the audience back in time August 30 with performances by All 4 One, Rob Base, Tone Lc, CMB and Young MC.

Following the ‘90s, country music star Sara Evans is set to perform her chart-topping hits August 31 to cap-off the summer series.

All eleven shows will be at the Canyons Village Mountain Stage in front of the Grand Summit Hotel.

Tickets for select shows are available, later shows will open up this month.