Park City, North Summit rally late to win season openers

The Park City Miners stormed back in the fourth quarter to edge the Wasatch Wasps 28-23, powered by four touchdown passes from quarterback Cole Morgan and two late interceptions by Luke Diamond.

Trailing 23-14 at the start of the final quarter, Park City took advantage of a strong tailwind and a resilient defense. The Miners closed the gap to 23-21 with Morgan’s 26-yard scoring pass to Charlie Cusimano—his second touchdown of the night—before Diamond’s interception put the ball deep in Wasatch’s territory. Moments later, Brogan Price hauled in a touchdown catch with under four minutes left to give Park City the lead. Diamond sealed the victory with his second interception as the Wasps tried to mount a late response.

The game began evenly, with the teams trading scores in the opening quarter. Morgan connected with Eli Warner on a 65-yard strike just before halftime to put Park City ahead 14-7. But the Wasps roared back after the break, scoring on 52- and 44-yard touchdown passes, then adding a 19-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to build a 23-14 lead before Park City’s late surge.

Both squads return to action Friday at 7 p.m. Park City hosts the Ridgeline Riverhawks, while Wasatch travels to face the Cyprus Pirates.

The North Summit Braves erased a halftime deficit to outscore the Enterprise Wolves in their season opener, 35-28. Down 28-21 at the break, the Braves shut out Enterprise in the second half while posting 14 points in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Cru Richins threw two touchdown passes, and Knox Woolstenhulme found the endzone twice to lead the charge.

Next up, North Summit faces rival South Summit. The Wildcats kick off their season Saturday, August 16 at 5 p.m. against the Duchesne Eagles.