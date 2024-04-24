© 2024 KPCW

Heber skate park closed after second vandalism incident

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published April 24, 2024 at 5:19 PM MDT
Heber City police say they're surveilling the skate park for the foreseeable future to ward off trespassing.
Police say vandals struck for the second time in two days April 23, so the skate park is closed indefinitely.

Wasatch County Parks & Recreation posted photos on Facebook showing damage to signs surrounding Southfield Park’s skate park on 100 South. The restrooms were damaged too.

The Heber City Police Department announced the closure April 24 and says anyone attempting to use the skate park will be prosecuted.

The restrooms will also be closed overnight. Their new hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day except Tuesday and Saturday.

The restrooms will stay open until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and close at noon Saturdays. Port-a-potties will be available after hours.

This is a developing story.
