Heber skate park closed after second vandalism incident

Wasatch County Parks & Recreation posted photos on Facebook showing damage to signs surrounding Southfield Park’s skate park on 100 South. The restrooms were damaged too.

The Heber City Police Department announced the closure April 24 and says anyone attempting to use the skate park will be prosecuted.

The restrooms will also be closed overnight. Their new hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day except Tuesday and Saturday.

The restrooms will stay open until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and close at noon Saturdays. Port-a-potties will be available after hours.

This is a developing story.