Wasatch High School’s upcoming plant sale blooms with student-led success

Wasatch High School agriculture students will showcase the fruits of their labors by selling vegetable plants at the school’s annual bedding sale.

The sale starts Monday, May 6 at 8:30 a.m. and will continue daily until sold out. Up for grabs are annuals, bedding plants, vegetable starts, house plants and hanging flower baskets just in time for Mother’s Day. Prices range from $3 for a three-pack to $30 for a flat. All money raised goes directly back to the program.

Faith Hendrickson is a junior who only took floriculture after her friends said it was fun, but it has grown into a passion for her.

“This semester was more like planting to get ready for the plant sale," she said. "So I'm really happy I took it because it's literally beautiful. I'm gonna buy plants from here and I want to work at a floral shop.”

Horticulture teacher Kody Clyde has deep roots in the program. “This was my project in high school. I ordered seed flats and then transplanted them and then sold them out of the greenhouse. And so this has been my passion since I was in high school. And I've carried this at WHS for the last 25 years.”

That may be longer than his students have been alive but it’s his hope the community will support the sale as they make their gardens and homes come to life.

