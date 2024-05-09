At least one skier rescued after avalanche in Little Cottonwood Canyon

This story was up-to-date as of 1:39 p.m. Thursday, May 9.

At least one person was rescued from an avalanche near Lone Peak Summit in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Thursday. It’s not clear if anyone else was missing.

Several agencies — including Unified Fire Authority, Draper Fire and the Unified Police Department — are responding to the incident. The search and rescue mission is being staged out of the Town of Alta, according to UPD.

Located near the base of the canyon and accessible from the S curve, Lone Peak is a popular backcountry touring area.

It is unclear how many skiers were caught in the slide.

Evan Thayer, a forecaster for the site OpenSnow.com, reported on his X, formerly Twitter, account Wednesday that Alta Ski Area received 42 inches of very heavy, wet snow since Sunday. That’s the most snow there in May, he said, since 1993.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.