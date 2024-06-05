Annual Latino Arts Festival returns to Canyons Village

The festival will display Latino artists’ work in celebration of Latin American cultures from Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and more. It also includes a variety of performances including poetry readings, cultural dances, live music, as well as food trucks.

For families and children, the festival offers an array of art workshops and activities like pottery throwing and face painting. For older folks (21+) there will be an after party at Alpine Distilling on Saturday June 15 after the festival closes for the day.

KPCW is a sponsor of the Latino Arts Fest and will be on hand to connect with the community and talk about its new Spanish language news service, KPCW.org en espanol, which publishes local news stories in Spanish.

The festival runs from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Friday June 14, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Saturday June 15, and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday June 16.

For more information visit https://www.pcscarts.org/latino-arts-festival .