DWR warns hunters of chronic wasting disease

The DWR asks all hunters to bring their harvested deer to the nearest station so DWR biologists can test for the disease.

Chronic wasting disease, while rare, is transmissible and affects the nervous systems of deer, elk and moose.

It’s caused by the same misfolded protein as “mad cow disease.”

Infected animals can develop brain lesions, become emaciated, appear listless and eventually die.

While the Centers for Disease Control said the risk of transmission from animals to humans is extremely low, the agency warns against eating meat from infected animals.

The first case in Utah was discovered in 2002 and since then, more than 260 mule deer and six elk have tested positive for the disease in the state.

Hunters can visit any test station across the state.