Wasatch County’s last chance for input before school boundaries vote

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 4, 2025 at 4:55 PM MST
wasatch county school district education center
Wasatch School District
The Wasatch County School District Board of Education meets at the Wasatch Education Center in Heber.

The Wasatch County School District Board of Education will meet this week to discuss and approve new school boundary lines.

Residents will have one more chance to share feedback Wednesday evening before the board votes on the school boundaries.

The boundary adjustments will divide students between Wasatch High School and the new Deer Creek High School opening next fall.

The new boundaries will affect Timpanogos Middle School, Rocky Mountain Middle School and Wasatch High School students.

Wednesday’s meeting starts with a study session at 6 p.m. followed by the hearing at 6:30 p.m. at the Wasatch Education Center.

Residents can share their comments at the meeting or through an online video chat.

The meeting will also be streamed live on YouTube.
See stories by Sydney Weaver
