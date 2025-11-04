Wasatch County’s last chance for input before school boundaries vote

Residents will have one more chance to share feedback Wednesday evening before the board votes on the school boundaries.

The boundary adjustments will divide students between Wasatch High School and the new Deer Creek High School opening next fall.

The new boundaries will affect Timpanogos Middle School, Rocky Mountain Middle School and Wasatch High School students.

Wednesday’s meeting starts with a study session at 6 p.m. followed by the hearing at 6:30 p.m. at the Wasatch Education Center.

Residents can share their comments at the meeting or through an online video chat.

The meeting will also be streamed live on YouTube.