© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah Olympic Park wants feedback on proposed development

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 4, 2025 at 2:54 PM MST
Utah Olympic Park in Park City
KPCW
Utah Olympic Park in Park City

The Utah Olympic Park will host two open houses this month for residents to give feedback and learn more about proposed development plans at the park.

The first open house is Wednesday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m. at the Quinney Welcome Center.

Attendees can view concept plans, ask questions and share their thoughts with Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation representatives.

The project has received pushback from neighbors of the development, which would include a proposed hotel.

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission was scheduled to vote on changes to the agreement in October but delayed the vote to later this month.

The second open house is on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver