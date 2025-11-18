KPCW Full-Time General Assignment Reporter

At KPCW, our mission is to inform, connect and inspire the Wasatch Back. We’re looking for a driven journalist who believes in public service journalism and can report with accuracy, depth and empathy while building trust across our region’s English and Spanish-speaking communities. This is a chance to amplify diverse local voices in the community conversation.

KPCW is Park City’s NPR member station and the Wasatch Back's top source for trusted local news. We cover everything from breaking news, local government, housing and the environment to winter sports and culture. We’re seeking a strong reporter and storyteller who can produce compelling reports in English and Spanish. This position offers competitive pay, great benefits and the chance to work in a collaborative newsroom surrounded by mountain views.

Responsibilities



Report and produce stories for KPCW’s on-air and digital platforms in English and Spanish

Identify, pitch and develop stories relevant to Summit and Wasatch counties’ Spanish-speaking communities as well as general assignment news

Build and maintain sources across the region’s diverse population, including relationships within Latino communities, local government, schools and nonprofits

Attend meetings and community events and file timely stories as assigned by the news director

Provide live reports or anchor newscasts as news dictates

Collaborate with other KPCW reporters and editors to ensure stories are accurate, fair and representative

Planning



Stay on top of local and regional news, emerging issues and key community voices in English and Spanish media spaces

Read agendas and attend local meetings and events including council meetings, opening days on the mountain, cultural events and other newsworthy happenings.

Contribute to the team’s creative story planning and coverage strategy to help expand KPCW’s reach among underrepresented audiences

Administration and Station Involvement



Maintain accurate records, notes and archives of your work

Participate in station events, pledge drives and community outreach, occasionally serving as a bilingual representative of KPCW at local gatherings and forums

Uphold KPCW’s commitment to accuracy, inclusion and public service journalism

Other



Manage tight deadlines and make sound editorial decisions in rapidly changing situations

Collaborate with your team under the supervision of the news director

Work hard to keep the community informed about the issues that matter most to both English and Spanish speakers

Celebrate with us at staff lunches, costume parties and birthday work gatherings

Reporter schedules vary and may include early mornings, evenings, weekends and late nights for breaking news, major events, election coverage, etc.

Experience and Qualifications



Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications or related field required

Proficiency in Spanish with the ability to conduct basic interviews and communicate with Spanish-speaking sources

Prior news experience strongly preferred

Excellent news judgment, writing and interviewing skills

Familiarity with Utah’s Wasatch Back communities is a plus

Strong candidates possessing some but not all preferred experience will be considered