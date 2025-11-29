Another Utah ski resort sets an opening date, with snow finally in the forecast

Brighton announced Friday that it will be opening up its Majestic and Explorer lifts next week, giving skiers access to two runs — and will be opening the Bonezone Terrain Park. Lifts will operate every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Snowmaking is happening around the clock, which will allow more lifts and terrain to open as conditions permit, the resort said in a news release.

Jared Winkler, Brighton’s vice president of marketing, said in a statement that the efforts of the resort’s staff, particularly the snowmaking crew and ski patrol, “made it possible to open despite the slow start to the winter. … We look forward to an amazing season ahead and can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the mountain.”

Early-season lift tickets are $70, the resort said. Lessons, rentals and retail goods will be available starting Tuesday, too, as well as food and drink at The Alpine Rose, Blind Miner and Molly Green’s.

Solitude Mountain Resort, Brighton’s neighbor in Big Cottonwood Canyon, opened its Easy Street run for the season on Thanksgiving Day. Solitude reported receiving 4 inches of show over a three-day period this week, but most of what covers Easy Street is human-made.

More of the natural stuff may be arriving this weekend. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office is expecting three snowstorms to hit northern Utah, bringing the possibility of a foot of snow or more in higher-elevation areas. The Salt Lake Valley could get about an inch of show early Sunday.

To read Sean P. Means' full report visit sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.

