© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Skier, 19, dies after hitting tree at Alta Ski Area

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 9, 2026 at 3:48 PM MDT
A drone shot of Alta Ski Resort in Big Cottonwood Canyon.
Stan Macbean/Allen
/
Adobe Stock
A drone shot of Alta Ski Resort in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

The incident is the second non-avalanche skier death in Utah this year.

A 19-year-old skier has died after hitting a tree at Alta Ski Area March 8. 

He was on Nina’s run, an expert trail near the Collins and Wildcat chair lifts, around noon when he hit a tree.

Fox13 reports Alta Ski Patrol attempted lifesaving measures before a helicopter flew him to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

His name has not yet been released as officials notify his family.

The incident is the second non-avalanche skier death in Utah after a Florida woman died while skiing at Park City Mountain in late January.

Five other in-bounds deaths occurred in western ski areas including in Colorado and Idaho at the beginning of the year.
Ski Resorts
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver