Skier, 19, dies after hitting tree at Alta Ski Area

A 19-year-old skier has died after hitting a tree at Alta Ski Area March 8.

He was on Nina’s run, an expert trail near the Collins and Wildcat chair lifts, around noon when he hit a tree.

Fox13 reports Alta Ski Patrol attempted lifesaving measures before a helicopter flew him to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

His name has not yet been released as officials notify his family.

The incident is the second non-avalanche skier death in Utah after a Florida woman died while skiing at Park City Mountain in late January.

Five other in-bounds deaths occurred in western ski areas including in Colorado and Idaho at the beginning of the year.