Basin Rec reopens Run-A-Muk dog park thanks to winter weather
The change in hours comes after officials closed the park at 11 a.m. daily due to warm weather and muddy trails.
As winter weather drifts into the Wasatch Back, Basin Recreation has reopened the Run-A-Muk dog park.
Officials were forced to close it in January after unseasonably warm temperatures made the trails too muddy to use.
Now, the area below the Utah Olympic Park is back open from dawn to dusk for pups and their people to enjoy the snow.