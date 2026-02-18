Heber Valley looks to Italy as it prepares for 2034 Olympics

The countdown is on for the Olympics to return to the Beehive State in 2034.

Park City sent several representatives to Italy to participate in the International Olympic Committee’s observer program and gain insight into hosting a successful Olympics.

From neighboring Wasatch County, only one local leader made the trip to Europe: Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dallin Koecher.

“I’m looking forward to hearing all of the things that he learned about,” Heber City Mayor Heidi Franco said on KPCW's "Local News Hour" Feb. 18.

She said county and city leaders are in talks about how to prepare public spaces and transportation infrastructure for the 2034 Games.

One project is renovating Heber’s City Park to create more downtown gathering spaces visitors can use during the Olympics.

Franco said the existing Heber Valley Railroad could also expand to provide transit options for people traveling to Soldier Hollow to watch some events.

“We want to hopefully get funding to put a railroad spur up to Soldier Hollow off of the existing railroad that goes past it, because we think that’ll be a great way to get visitors into Soldier Hollow and then back to the depot,” she said. “We’d love to get funding for a new depot and plaza area there on 600 West.”

She said local leaders could also make the area more pedestrian-friendly, like constructing a bridge so people can park at the rodeo grounds and then safely walk to the railroad.

Franco said Heber Valley leaders will be taking notes during the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles as they count down to their hosting duties.

“We want to be ready to welcome the world,” she said.

Soldier Hollow in Midway is the only Wasatch County venue for the 2034 Games. It will host biathlon, cross-country skiing and Nordic combined competitions.

Utah Olympic Park, Deer Valley Resort and Park City Mountain are the other planned host venues in the Wasatch Back.

