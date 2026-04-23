Assistant Director of Development and Community Engagement
Position Overview
Do you believe in the power of media to inform, engage and connect communities? Are you a “people person” who enjoys cultivating relationships? Does planning events feel less like work and more like your professional love language?
If so, KPCW is looking for you.
We are seeking a full-time Assistant Director of Development and Community Engagement to help lead and grow our fundraising and outreach efforts, with a clear pathway to transition into the Director role. This position is the point person for our bi-annual pledge drives, plays a key role in managing our annual donor program—including the Broadcasters Club—while creating meaningful experiences that deepen relationships with our supporters and community.
The ideal candidate is both relationship-driven and execution-focused—someone who can steward existing donors, cultivate new support, lead engaging events, and collaborate across teams to elevate community presence and philanthropic support.
Key Responsibilities
Donor Stewardship
- Manage and grow KPCW’s donor portfolio including annual Broadcasters Club members and sustainers.
- Build meaningful, ongoing relationships through personalized outreach and engagement strategies
- Track and enter donor activity and manage donor recognition via CRM
Event Planning & Execution
- Lead planning and execution of key events, including Broadcasters Club gatherings and host two key community-wide events
- Represent KPCW at various external community events
- Oversee volunteer Event Task Force, coordinating internal stakeholders and managing timelines
- Partner with the Underwriting Director to identify event sponsorship opportunities
Pledge Drive Management
- Manage sponsorship strategy and marketing efforts
- Work cross-functionally with the Community Engagement Manager to coordinate the on-air schedule for March and September fundraising drives
- Manage back of house pledge drive logistics within CRM and other systems
Donor Communications
- Refresh and manage messaging, ensuring consistency and impact
- Manage, refresh and maintain messaging within DonorView (CRM) for organizational use
Marketing & Engagement
- Produce monthly community newsletters and other marketing campaigns
- Oversee creation and ordering of KPCW swag and collateral materials to support brand awareness and community engagement
Qualifications
- 3–6 years of experience in fundraising, development, marketing, and/or community engagement
- Proven ability to build and sustain donor relationships
- Experience planning and executing events, including sponsorship coordination
- Strong communication and organizational skills with exceptional attention to detail
- Experience with data entry and CRM systems (DonorView experience a plus)
- Ability to balance strategic thinking with hands-on execution
Preferred Attributes
- Passion for local journalism and community connection
- Creative, collaborative, and solutions-oriented mindset
- Enthusiasm for engaging donors through events and meaningful experiences
- Leadership potential and readiness to grow into a director-level role
What We Offer
At KPCW, you’ll be part of a mission-driven team dedicated to delivering trusted local news, information, entertainment and fostering community connection. This role offers:
- A clear pathway to a director-level leadership role
- Opportunity to shape and expand community engagement initiatives
- Collaborative and mission-driven work environment
- Competitive salary and benefits package
To apply for this Position
- Please submit a cover letter and resume to jobs@kpcw.org.