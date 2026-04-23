Position Overview

Do you believe in the power of media to inform, engage and connect communities? Are you a “people person” who enjoys cultivating relationships? Does planning events feel less like work and more like your professional love language?

If so, KPCW is looking for you.

We are seeking a full-time Assistant Director of Development and Community Engagement to help lead and grow our fundraising and outreach efforts, with a clear pathway to transition into the Director role. This position is the point person for our bi-annual pledge drives, plays a key role in managing our annual donor program—including the Broadcasters Club—while creating meaningful experiences that deepen relationships with our supporters and community.

The ideal candidate is both relationship-driven and execution-focused—someone who can steward existing donors, cultivate new support, lead engaging events, and collaborate across teams to elevate community presence and philanthropic support.

Key Responsibilities

Donor Stewardship

Manage and grow KPCW’s donor portfolio including annual Broadcasters Club members and sustainers.

Build meaningful, ongoing relationships through personalized outreach and engagement strategies

Track and enter donor activity and manage donor recognition via CRM

Event Planning & Execution

Lead planning and execution of key events, including Broadcasters Club gatherings and host two key community-wide events

Represent KPCW at various external community events

Oversee volunteer Event Task Force, coordinating internal stakeholders and managing timelines

Partner with the Underwriting Director to identify event sponsorship opportunities

Pledge Drive Management

Manage sponsorship strategy and marketing efforts

Work cross-functionally with the Community Engagement Manager to coordinate the on-air schedule for March and September fundraising drives

Manage back of house pledge drive logistics within CRM and other systems

Donor Communications

Refresh and manage messaging, ensuring consistency and impact

Manage, refresh and maintain messaging within DonorView (CRM) for organizational use

Marketing & Engagement

Produce monthly community newsletters and other marketing campaigns

Oversee creation and ordering of KPCW swag and collateral materials to support brand awareness and community engagement

Qualifications

3–6 years of experience in fundraising, development, marketing, and/or community engagement

Proven ability to build and sustain donor relationships

Experience planning and executing events, including sponsorship coordination

Strong communication and organizational skills with exceptional attention to detail

Experience with data entry and CRM systems (DonorView experience a plus)

Ability to balance strategic thinking with hands-on execution

Preferred Attributes

Passion for local journalism and community connection

Creative, collaborative, and solutions-oriented mindset

Enthusiasm for engaging donors through events and meaningful experiences

Leadership potential and readiness to grow into a director-level role

What We Offer

At KPCW, you’ll be part of a mission-driven team dedicated to delivering trusted local news, information, entertainment and fostering community connection. This role offers:

A clear pathway to a director-level leadership role

Opportunity to shape and expand community engagement initiatives

Collaborative and mission-driven work environment

Competitive salary and benefits package



To apply for this Position