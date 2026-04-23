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Assistant Director of Development and Community Engagement

KPCW
Published April 23, 2026 at 4:02 PM MDT
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW

Position Overview

Do you believe in the power of media to inform, engage and connect communities? Are you a “people person” who enjoys cultivating relationships? Does planning events feel less like work and more like your professional love language?

If so, KPCW is looking for you.

We are seeking a full-time Assistant Director of Development and Community Engagement to help lead and grow our fundraising and outreach efforts, with a clear pathway to transition into the Director role. This position is the point person for our bi-annual pledge drives, plays a key role in managing our annual donor program—including the Broadcasters Club—while creating meaningful experiences that deepen relationships with our supporters and community.

The ideal candidate is both relationship-driven and execution-focused—someone who can steward existing donors, cultivate new support, lead engaging events, and collaborate across teams to elevate community presence and philanthropic support.

Key Responsibilities

Donor Stewardship

  • Manage and grow KPCW’s donor portfolio including annual Broadcasters Club members and sustainers.
  • Build meaningful, ongoing relationships through personalized outreach and engagement strategies
  • Track and enter donor activity and manage donor recognition via CRM

Event Planning & Execution

  • Lead planning and execution of key events, including Broadcasters Club gatherings and host two key community-wide events
  • Represent KPCW at various external community events
  • Oversee volunteer Event Task Force, coordinating internal stakeholders and managing timelines
  • Partner with the Underwriting Director to identify event sponsorship opportunities

Pledge Drive Management

  • Manage sponsorship strategy and marketing efforts
  • Work cross-functionally with the Community Engagement Manager to coordinate the on-air schedule for March and September fundraising drives
  • Manage back of house pledge drive logistics within CRM and other systems

Donor Communications

  • Refresh and manage messaging, ensuring consistency and impact
  • Manage, refresh and maintain messaging within DonorView (CRM) for organizational use

Marketing & Engagement

  • Produce monthly community newsletters and other marketing campaigns
  • Oversee creation and ordering of KPCW swag and collateral materials to support brand awareness and community engagement

Qualifications

  • 3–6 years of experience in fundraising, development, marketing, and/or community engagement
  • Proven ability to build and sustain donor relationships
  • Experience planning and executing events, including sponsorship coordination
  • Strong communication and organizational skills with exceptional attention to detail
  • Experience with data entry and CRM systems (DonorView experience a plus)
  • Ability to balance strategic thinking with hands-on execution

Preferred Attributes

  • Passion for local journalism and community connection
  • Creative, collaborative, and solutions-oriented mindset
  • Enthusiasm for engaging donors through events and meaningful experiences
  • Leadership potential and readiness to grow into a director-level role

What We Offer

At KPCW, you’ll be part of a mission-driven team dedicated to delivering trusted local news, information, entertainment and fostering community connection. This role offers:

  • A clear pathway to a director-level leadership role
  • Opportunity to shape and expand community engagement initiatives
  • Collaborative and mission-driven work environment
  • Competitive salary and benefits package

To apply for this Position