The Wasatch County Council reviewed its $130.8 million tentative 2027 budget Nov. 18. That’s about $66,000 less than the county’s $130.9 million 2026 budget.

The draft budget does not include a property tax increase.

County officials said additional property tax revenue in the budget comes from new growth rather than an increase in the county’s tax rate.

Assistant County Manager Heber Lefgren said the $55.2 million general fund is up from $52.4 million in 2026. It includes six new positions, one of which is a code enforcement role in the attorney’s office.

“Our recommendation is we won't need to begin the hiring process for those positions until we do our next year's five-year forecast, and so we'll be able to verify absolutely that we can continue to fund those,” Lefgren said. “If we can, we will. If not, then we'll come up with Plan B at that point.”

The county is also looking for savings.

Lefgren said changes to the IT department will reduce service fees charged to other county departments.

“We are anticipating in the general fund to see a decrease in the IT service fees,” Lefgren said. “We are doing an organizational shift that resulted in us being able to eliminate one of the full-time positions.”

The county also plans to keep certain vehicles longer, replacing some every seven years instead of every five.

Despite these cuts, Councilmember Mark Nelson said more dramatic measures could be necessary.

“I think we're doing an excellent job at trying to be as conservative as we can. But we're fat and comfortable,” Nelson said. “We have to cut services. We have to cut back. We don't look for a way to save $2.7 million. We look for a way to save $27 million.”

Nelson went on to question whether residents’ financial pressures justify cuts large enough to reduce county services.

The tentative budget will return to council for a public hearing Dec. 2. The council must adopt a final budget by the end of the year.