The Park City Council will restart the process to develop the 5-acre parcel at Bonanza Drive and Kearns Boulevard for the third time.

Councilmembers terminated the latest proposal for Bonanza Park in an informal 3-2 vote Nov. 13. The controversial plans from Brinshore Development featured a mix of affordable housing, commercial, arts uses and open space.

The first proposal was scrapped in 2021. It featured an arts and culture district meant to house the Kimball Arts Center and Sundance Institute. It also included affordable housing and other commercial space.

Now nearly a decade after purchasing the $19.5 million property, the council is back to square one.

Councilmember Tana Toly said the process should move more quickly this time.

“I don't want this to be another … two years of us going back and forth with a consulting company,” she said. “I think we understand now what the community is looking for.”

Toly was the only councilmember who voted ‘no’ on moving forward with preliminary Brinshore plans in March. She voted down the project again this month along with councilmembers Bill Ciraco and Diego Zegarra.

Ciraco said opposition from PLACE PC was a factor in his decision.

The resident group organized against the proposal with the slogan “More Park, Less City” and gathered almost 2,400 petition signatures to stop the project. About 68% lived within Park City boundaries.

“You still can't dismiss that there were 1,600 signatures from people within 84060,” Ciraco said. “These are people that were in alignment on this issue, but on any number of other issues, were diametrically opposed.”

Councilmember Ed Parigian felt the petition shouldn’t have carried as much weight in the decision to stop the proposal. He and Councilmember Molly Miller wanted to keep working with Brinshore.

“There's one school of thought that says the petition is one voice,” he said. “So even though you got 2,400 people to sign it, it's just still one voice because it's pointed and it doesn't outline options.”

Parigian is skeptical a new proposal would move forward quickly.

Ciraco said his priority is developing Swede Alley before the 2034 Winter Olympics, though the council could work on both projects simultaneously.

Still, the council agrees the 5-acre site should include affordable housing and that it will never be just a park.

“Maybe third time's the charm here,” Parigian said. “One thought I had was, ‘Alright, let's compromise.’ We'll build something like an Engine House, only three stories, 120 units, and the rest is just open space.”

Engine House is an affordable housing development on Homestake Road that opened in December of 2025 . Of its 123 apartments, 99 are affordable.

The council has not yet scheduled a meeting to determine what comes next for the 5-acre property, but members say they expect to discuss it soon. In all, the city has spent $24.4 million on the site, including the land purchase.

In the meantime, Park City Manager Adam Lenhard said the city will continue development preparations. That includes a $7.2 million project to move power lines underground on the site and along Kearns Boulevard. The city will also spend $3 million to remediate soil contaminated with heavy metals from the town’s mining days.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.

