Ogden Valley’s Snowbasin Ski Resort topped USA Today’s list of top 10 ski resorts for the third year in a row.

The resort was one of two Utah ski areas to make the 2026 readers’ choice list.

Deer Valley Resort was ranked eight ahead of Vermont’s Killington Resort and Copper Mountain in Colorado.

This is the seventh year the Park City-based ski area has landed on the list. In 2024 it was ranked as runner up behind Snowbasin for best ski resort.

The list is created by USA Today’s chosen experts then voted on by readers to determine the winners.

The 10 resorts are ranked based on snowfall, terrain variation, lift access and more.