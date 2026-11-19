Park City’s historic Egyptian Theatre opened on Christmas Day 1926 and now it is inviting the community to celebrate its 100-year milestone.

This weekend is the theater’s third installment of birthday programming. Titled “Showtime! On Main Street,” the performance will cover Park City’s 157-year mountain town history.

Theater Director Randy Barton will be the host and presenter.

“It is fun and funny, and you know the real stars of the whole show are the images,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Nov. 19. “We are partnering with the Park City Museum, Historical Society, and we have dazzling images that folks will not believe.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Egyptian Theatre Director Randy Barton Listen • 5:34

The show opens Thursday evening and runs through Saturday. Locals and visitors can also sign up to tour the theater and go behind the scenes with Egyptian employees Saturday at 5 p.m.

Barton says the show is part of a three month celebration.

“It's exhausting,” he said. “We started off Miners' Day weekend with the Picnic in the Park, Park City reunion, and I was able to ride a camel down the middle of Main Street to fire it all off.”

The Egyptian’s 100th Anniversary party is Dec. 25 and will feature a special Christmas performance by Kurt Bestor and other guests.