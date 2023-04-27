Friday Film Review | 'Judy Blume Forever'

Judy Blume is a celebrity in young adult fiction, having authored 25 books over five decades. But to her fans – especially those who grew up in the Seventies – she is a hallmark of the journey from childhood to adolescence.

Screening in the 2023 Sundance Film Festival’s Premieres section "Judy Blume Forever" is an engaging documentary that shares an intimate portrait of Judy, told by Judy herself and her family, friends, and fans.

We learn about Judy's childhood, growing up in Elizabeth, N.J., during World War II, and we follow her journey from college at New York University to marriage, then from motherhood to her breakout success following the publication of 1970's "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret."

"Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret" is a young adult novel about a sixth-grade girl who seeks to understand her changing body, friendships, and faith by consulting her imaginary God to find the answers. It’s a classic loved by many, including celebrities Lena Dunham, Molly Ringwald, late-night host Samantha Bee, and "PEN15" creator and star Anna Konkle, who each share their connection to and admiration of Blume's work in the film.

What made Blume so endearing to her readers was her ability to write fiction from the perspective of her readers and take on topics they wanted to read about. She turned to her experiences and curiosities as a pre-teen for inspiration, including the taboo topics of puberty, menstruation, and sexuality, which weren't discussed in her own family when she was growing up.

But not all were fans of Blume's work. Her books were among the list of banned titles during the conservative wave of the eighties. A few remain banned from some schools and libraries today.

A highlight throughout the film includes excerpts from the thousands of fan letters written to Blume that poignantly illustrate her impact on her young readers. Many who reached out to Judy to ask important questions – just like Margaret.

Running 1 hour and 37 minutes, "Judy Blume Forever" is a nostalgic, uplifting, and inspirational documentary now streaming on Prime Video. It's definitely a film worth watching.