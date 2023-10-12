© 2023 KPCW

Friday Film Review
KPCW sends its most discerning moviegoers to the movies each week to let you know which films are worth going to and which are a pass. The Friday Film Review airs at 7:20 a.m., during the Noon News and in The Local View. KPCW Friday Film Reviewers are: Barb Bretz, Rick Brough, Mark Harrington and Linda Jager.

Friday Film Review | ‘The Persian Version’

KPCW | By Linda Jager
Published October 12, 2023 at 7:12 AM MDT
Layla Mohammadi and Niousha Noor appear in a still from The Persian Version by Maryam Keshavars, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival
Andre Jaeger
/
Sundance Institute
Layla Mohammadi and Niousha Noor appear in a still from The Persian Version by Maryam Keshavars, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival

A standout at this year's Sundance Film Festival, the comedy/drama "The Persian Version" follows a young Iranian-American woman navigating her life experience between two cultures.

Making its debut at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, "The Persian Version" is an engaging comedy/drama that explores cultural identity and the emotional and complicated bonds of mother-daughter relationships.

At the heart of the story is Leila (played by Layla Mohammadi), a twenty-something Iranian-American woman caught between her two cultures, her sexual identity, and the expectations of her family – especially those of her overprotective brothers and domineering mother, Shireen (played by Niousha Noor.)

We meet Leila's family in a New York City hospital room, where Leila's father is recovering from a heart transplant. There, Leila struggles to maintain a distance between her authentic self and the facade presented to her family; however, when she is faced with sharing the truth, the story takes an emotional turn, exploring the parallels between Leila's life and her mother's life journey.

Writer and director Maryam Keshavarz creatively combines humor, lively music and dance sequences, and vibrant color palate to balance the drama of the film's family dynamics.

"The Persian Version" won two awards at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival: the Audience Award in the U.S. Dramatic Competition and the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award.

Rated R for language and some sexual references and running 1 hour and 47 minutes, "The Persian Version" opens in theaters on October 20.

It's a film worth watching that celebrates the complexities of family relationships and cultural traditions.

Arts & Culture Friday Film Review
Linda Jager
One of KPCW's Friday Film Review, reviewers.
