© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Friday Film Review
KPCW sends its most discerning moviegoers to the movies each week to let you know which films are worth going to and which are a pass. The Friday Film Review airs at 7:20 a.m., during the Noon News and in The Local View. KPCW Friday Film Reviewers are: Barb Bretz, Rick Brough, Mark Harrington and Linda Jager.

Friday Film Review | 'Nyad'

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published November 17, 2023 at 10:20 AM MST

Two powerhouse actors star in Netflix’s biopic “Nyad” about the legendary swimmer Diana Nyad, who made history when she swam from Cuba to Florida without a shark cage at the age of 64. 

“Nyad,” starring Annette Bening as Diana Nyad and Jodie Foster as Bonnie Stoll, her best friend and coach, is about more than swimming.

Much more.

It’s about ageism, sexism, narcissism, sexual abuse and friendship. And it’s about the human condition and what drives someone to the outer edges of extreme. Because any way you slice it, swimming from Cuba to Florida is at best extreme and at worst deadly. Nyad ups the deadly factor by swimming without a shark cage - something that’s never been done before.

The film is written by Julia Cox and directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, the married team behind “Free Solo” and “Meru.” “Nyad” is their narrative directorial debut and it seems they are the perfect directors for this film. Chin, a mountaineer himself, gets the maniacal mindset it takes to accomplish extreme feats and his wife, Vasarhelyi,understands the emotional toll these adventurers put on their loved ones.

The film’s time frame spans four years, from Nyad realizing at her 60th birthday that society wants women of a certain age to sit down, preferably in a rocker, and knit their way to the grave. She is overcome with this desire to stand up and be counted at 60. To mean something at 60. To never let the world forget this extraordinary 60-year-old woman. Four years and four attempts later at 64, Nyad lands on Florida’s shoreline after swimming 111 miles in nearly 53 hours unassisted in shark and jellyfish infested waters.

The scenes of Nyad swimming are terrifying. No beautiful oceanscapes here. It’s mostly choppy water, and nighttime terrors and an ocean filled with things that can kill. Knitting in a rocker seems the wiser choice. But not for Nyad. She’s wired differently than us mere mortals.

It’s no surprise that Bening’s performance is nothing short of extraordinary. Oscar nomination number five here we come! Her portrayal of Nyad is ferocious, and a one-track mindedness that borders on insanity. Does she think about anyone else but herself? Ever? The answer is simply no. It’s hard to watch at times, which I suppose is the point.

Foster’s performance is the antidote to the mania; a soft landing for not only Nyad, but also the audience. She’s a loyal best friend and coach and I must admit I wanted her to be a little more robust in her own self-care. Stoll sacrifices everything for Nyad, and I don’t think the film made it clear why. That was a missing factor for me.

There are flashbacks in the film that take us to a horrible time when Nyad, a star swimmer, was sexually abused by her coach. The flashbacks come when she’s in the water, taking one stroke after the other. Is this what she thinks about when she swims? Each stroke leading Nyad to healing this painful childhood wound?

I’d like to think that’s true and when she lands on the Florida shoreline, she finds a sense of closure and peace.
Tags
Arts & Culture Friday Film Review
Andrea Buchanan
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Andrea Buchanan