Friday Film Review - "Wonka"

The easiest way to describe the differences between the new “Wonka” movie and its iconic predecessor, starring Gene Wilder in 1971, is to break down the introduction of Willie Wonka in each film.

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” took an eternity to introduce Willy Wonka in the second act, heightening the anticipation of meeting the enigmatic recluse. Gene Wilder invented the scene which features a hobbled, older Wonka limping towards a hushed audience behind the gate at the entrance of his mysterious chocolate factory. His cane becomes stuck in the cobblestone and Wonka falls into a somersault before spryly springing up to the surprise of all.

Wilder came up with the idea for the famous scene after his initial audition and felt so strongly that it was his sole condition for the taking the part, explaining that from that point on in the film the audience would never know whether Wonka was lying or telling the truth.

The film was conceived mainly as a marketing effort and financed by Quaker Oats Company to promote a new line of chocolate. Before becoming a cult classic due to TV re-runs, the film barely outpaced its production costs at the box office.

In this year’s “Wonka,” Timothée Chalamet bursts on screen in the opening frames atop a ship’s mast akin to Peter Pan. The effect is both jubilant and hopeful. The young chocolatier has arrived in a new land to chase down his hatful of dreams and change the world. Optimism drips from the first song like caramel oozing from a once bitten chocolate.

Director Paul King looks to recreate his over-achieving success with two “Paddington” films by delivering a cheery companion origin story to the Wonka storyline. The film is not technically a prequel because it doesn’t track the novel’s timeline and setting accurately, but creatively introduces Wonka’s love of chocolate-making by unveiling a compelling backstory featuring the always brilliant Sally Hawkins as Wonka’s mother. Wonka loses his mother at a young age, but she remains his inspiration for chocolate-making.

An ensemble cast is led by Hugh Grant, who clearly left his ego at the door to hilariously portray the first Oompa- Loompa encountered by Wonka, and Olivia Colman as a shanghaiing slum lord. Newcomer Calah Lane shines as Noodle, a precocious orphan who becomes Wonka’s first partner.

While the film’s songs will entertain a new generation of young fans, several build upon fairly stale caricatures. The exception and musical highlight features a duet between Noodle and Wonka, with its opening lines perfectly capturing the appeal of the fantasy film:

“For a moment life doesn’t seem quite so bad; for a moment I kind of forgot to be sad.”

So, on my Black Diamond ski trail rating system, if you’re looking for a cheery, family-friendly musical to distract yourself from the angst of holidays and current world affairs, “Wonka” earns my highest BLACK DIAMOND trail rating.

Timothée Chalamet’s Wonka will reignite your pure imagination. He delivers a heart-felt performance more along the lines of Freddie Highmore in “August Rush” than the enigmatic and somewhat cynical turns by Johnny Depp and Gene Wilder, which means fans of the satire and darker elements of prior films may find this version a little too sentimental.

“Wonka” plays in theaters at 1 hour and 56 minutes, including an Oompa-Loompa bonus, and is rated PG for mild language, violence and an orange guy with big hair who actually is great.



