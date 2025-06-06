© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Moose on the Loose annual youth trail series starts this weekend

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 6, 2025 at 3:27 PM MDT
Park City Ski and Snowboard's 2025 Moose on the Loose trail run series will have races in June, July, August and September.
Park City Ski and Snowboard
Park City Ski and Snowboard's 2025 Moose on the Loose trail run series will have races in June, July, August and September.

Park City Ski and Snowboard’s annual Moose on the Loose youth trail running series starts Saturday with the first of four races.

The races are open to kids 14 and younger, with distance options for everyone.

The Mini Moose is a 1K (0.6 mile) course for kids ages 3- to 6-years-old. The Junior Moose is designed for runners ages 7 to 10 and is 3K (1.8 miles). The longest course option, the Mighty Moose 5K course, is for kids ages 11 to 14.

Full Local News Hour interview with PCSS Cross Country Director Emma Gerrard

PCSS Cross Country Director Emma Garrard said the series was designed to be achievable and enjoyable for all levels of runners.

“Those young 3-year-olds and 4-year-olds, their parents will run with them often, which is really cute to see,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Friday. “It's about getting kids out there and active. And it's really cool to see so many kids excited about running.”

Runners have the option to race in all four events or choose their favorites.

The first race of the series is at Round Valley on June 7. The second race on the lower Utah Olympic Park RTS trail system is in July. The third race returns to Round Valley in August and the final race wraps at the UOP.

The trails will remain open to the public during the races. Basin Recreation advises trail users about increased congestion Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the North Round Valley trailhead.

Registration is required for the races.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver