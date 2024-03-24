Who’s Art returns after a six-year pause

Who’s Art – a celebration of artistic diversity and expression - will be held Tuesday [March 26] at The Cabin on Main St

The first Who’s Art was held back in the late 1980s by founding artists William “Kranny” Kranstover and Bob Peek. Kranny says the platform allows both established and emerging artists to exhibit their works across various mediums.

“It was one of those things where, who is art? Let's find out,” Kranny said. “And let's put the people on it. And let's put the artists there together with other artists, so that they can get together and communicate, because that's what it's all about communication, especially in any art form.”

While Who’s Art was held monthly for a bit, Kranny says it became exhausting.

“It was like throwing a party for the whole town,” Kranny said. “So, you know, you had to step back. And then it lost a little bit of interest during the way, but it's picked up again, and we have some new people, Kimberly Gray, and my daughter Malia Denali, who's going to kind of take the baton, so it'll keep going.”

One of the co-founders Bob Peek says Who’s Art is open to anyone willing to share their current work and be open to feedback from other artists.

“It's more things that people are working on, not specifically, some piece you've had around that you're very proud of from 15 years ago,” Peek explained. “It's more of kind of what you're working on now. And, with some open ears, maybe some critique and people you can ask what people are thinking and get some feedback.”

Who’s Art is happening on Tuesday, March 26 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Cabin on Main St. You must be 21 or older. Artists should plan to be there by 6:30 to set up and must bring your own easel or small table on which to display any art pieces. No commercial sales are allowed on the premises, but patrons are welcome to negotiate with an artist outside of the event.