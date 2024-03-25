Kimball Art Center opens new exhibits

The first exhibit, titled “Under Construction,” focuses on more than 100 photographs of Park City from 50 years ago by Lewis Baltz. They are paired with abstract photographs and installations by contemporary artist Rodrigo Valenzuela.

Kimball Art Center Executive Director Aldy Milliken says Lewis Baltz was a photographer from Los Angels who visited Park City in the 1970s.

“He died, unfortunately, in 2014, but what he left us is a really interesting series that challenges and explores the American dream, through the development of the American West, Milliken said. “What he wanted to achieve when he came to Park City was the influences of our mining history, and then also the development of properties here in Park City.”

Milliken says he invited the Park City planning staff to see the exhibit last week…

“They were all looking at different moments in our development,” he said. “They're looking at houses that we had. They’re looking at the high school track before any buildings from the high school were in place; the PC Hill doesn't have a PC on it. These are all photographs of 1979.”

Milliken says the photos are juxtaposed with the works of UCLA professor and artist Rodrigo Valenzula whose installation is a creation from the progress of building; trying to capture a three-dimensional plane in two dimensions.

The second exhibit is the annual Wasatch Back Student Art Show that shines a spotlight on the up-and-coming young artists in Summit and Wasatch counties. The more than 100 pieces of art on display work around the common theme of change.

Parent Heather Peteroy says it was thrilling for her 6-year-old son to be included in the show.

“It gives not only exposure to these artists, to the kids, but also creates these beautiful opportunities, where then they get to create works in that same vein,” Peteroy said. “I could not tell you how just beaming our child was to have his picture taken next to his work in a real gallery. So, he was telling everyone about how he had his gallery opening.”

The exhibits will remain on display through May 26. The Kimball is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets to the 3rd annual Art Soirée on April 6 are still available which help keep the Kimball a free community art center.